Howard Lutnick's Cantor Fitzgerald ties spotlighted amid US AI rules
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who formerly headed Cantor Fitzgerald, is in the spotlight for new rules that could limit overseas access to advanced American AI chips.
A New York Times report found his former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, has financial ties to companies affected by these changes, including a big Malaysian data center project.
The main question: Will Chinese companies still be able to use US chips through Southeast Asian data centers?
Malaysia A201 to house NVIDIA servers
Cantor Fitzgerald is connected to Bitdeer, which is setting up a huge Malaysia-based center packed with NVIDIA AI servers.
While this raised eyebrows, investigators found no proof that Lutnick's past business links influenced his decisions.
The Commerce Department says he followed all ethics rules, even as debates continue about balancing US security and global tech business interests.
Bitdeer is developing A201 in Malaysia, and the facility is expected to house hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of advanced NVIDIA AI servers.