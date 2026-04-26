Rajasthan: HPCL refinery restoration to be completed in 3-4 weeks

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced that restoration work at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is in full swing and will be completed within three to four weeks. The update comes after a fire incident on April 20. The company confirmed that the fire was localized, affecting only six exchangers and their associated auxiliary equipment.

Incident details Leak likely caused fire HPCL's investigation into the April 20 incident has revealed that a leak is the likely cause of the fire. The company said, "Based on circumstantial evidence, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a leakage from the pressure gage tapping point on the inlet line of the vacuum residue exchanger." This detail was shared in an update on HPCL's official X account.

Operational update CDU to restart in May The Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), where the fire broke out, is tipped to resume operations next month. HPCL said, "Restoration work is underway and expected to be completed in next 3-4 weeks. The CDU is anticipated to restart in the second fortnight of May 2026."

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