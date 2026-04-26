Rajasthan: HPCL refinery restoration to be completed in 3-4 weeks
What's the story
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced that restoration work at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is in full swing and will be completed within three to four weeks. The update comes after a fire incident on April 20. The company confirmed that the fire was localized, affecting only six exchangers and their associated auxiliary equipment.
Incident details
Leak likely caused fire
HPCL's investigation into the April 20 incident has revealed that a leak is the likely cause of the fire. The company said, "Based on circumstantial evidence, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a leakage from the pressure gage tapping point on the inlet line of the vacuum residue exchanger." This detail was shared in an update on HPCL's official X account.
Operational update
CDU to restart in May
The Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), where the fire broke out, is tipped to resume operations next month. HPCL said, "Restoration work is underway and expected to be completed in next 3-4 weeks. The CDU is anticipated to restart in the second fortnight of May 2026."
Refinery progress
Trial production of key fuels to begin next month
HPCL has also confirmed that other secondary units at the refinery are in advanced stages of commissioning and are progressing as planned. The company expects trial production of key fuels such as LPG, petrol, diesel, and naphtha to begin within May. This will be followed by the stabilization and full commissioning of these units.