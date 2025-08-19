Next Article
HPCL shares soar 2% on stellar Q1 profit
Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) shares jumped over 2% on Tuesday, landing at ₹395.05 after the company posted a seriously impressive Q1.
While revenue for April-June 2025 dipped slightly compared to last year, net profit shot up to ₹4,222 crore from just ₹246 crore—a huge leap.
Earnings per share also jumped from ₹2.98 to ₹19.32.
Full-year numbers and dividend details
For the full year ending March 2025, HPCL's revenue held steady at around ₹4.34 lakh crore, though annual net profit slipped a bit to ₹6,855 crore.
The company announced a final dividend of ₹10.50 per share with an effective date of August 14, showing they're still focused on rewarding shareholders even in a tricky market.