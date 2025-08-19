HPCL shares soar 2% on stellar Q1 profit Business Aug 19, 2025

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) shares jumped over 2% on Tuesday, landing at ₹395.05 after the company posted a seriously impressive Q1.

While revenue for April-June 2025 dipped slightly compared to last year, net profit shot up to ₹4,222 crore from just ₹246 crore—a huge leap.

Earnings per share also jumped from ₹2.98 to ₹19.32.