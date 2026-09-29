HSBC: nearly 3 in 4 Indian entrepreneurs eye homes abroad
Business
A fresh HSBC report shows that nearly three out of four Indian entrepreneurs are thinking about moving or setting up a second home in another country.
Singapore tops their wish list, while France, the UK and the US are also popular picks.
Indian entrepreneurs lead AI investments
The report surveyed 3,085 high-net-worth business owners worldwide (each with at least $2 million of investable assets) between April and May 2026.
Interestingly, Indian entrepreneurs aren't just looking overseas: they're also leading the way in AI investments.
54% plan to put between 11% and 30% of their business turnover into AI over the next 12 months, and 99% have already made, or plan to make, changes to their business operations in response to AI.