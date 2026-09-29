HSBC: nearly 3 in 4 Indian entrepreneurs eye homes abroad

The report surveyed 3,085 high-net-worth business owners worldwide (each with at least $2 million of investable assets) between April and May 2026.

Interestingly, Indian entrepreneurs aren't just looking overseas: they're also leading the way in AI investments.

54% plan to put between 11% and 30% of their business turnover into AI over the next 12 months, and 99% have already made, or plan to make, changes to their business operations in response to AI.