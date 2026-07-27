HSBC plans 100+ AI and 100 wealth managers in Singapore
HSBC is ramping up its Singapore team, planning to hire more than 100 AI specialists and 100 wealth managers.
The goal? To boost its high-fee businesses in Asia and make banking smarter with AI.
It is also launching a new AI center in the second half of 2026, focusing on things like personalized wealth management and digital payments.
CEO Georges Elhedery says staff retraining
The new center will bring in experts from fields like data science and human-centered design to upgrade HSBC's digital banking.
CEO Georges Elhedery sees AI as a game-changer for finance, saying the bank will retrain staff for tech-driven roles.
This comes after HSBC agreed to sell its local insurance business last week and is doubling down on wealth and wholesale banking, keeping pace with rivals who are also betting big on AI.