HSBC plans to cut several hundred finance jobs in India
HSBC is shaking up its India operations, with several hundred finance jobs on the line as the bank looks to cut costs and bring in more AI.
Roles will be consolidated mainly in Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, while positions in Hyderabad and Pune are being phased out.
HSBC offers relocation support amid AI
Impacted staff are being offered relocation support as part of CEO Georges Elhedery's push for a leaner, more efficient operation.
HSBC, which has about 47,000 employees in India (most in global capability centers), sees this move as keeping up with a global banking trend: using AI to automate tasks and save money.