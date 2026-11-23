HSBC PMI: India's private sector growth stays strong in November
India's manufacturing scene just had its best month since February, with the latest HSBC PMI showing a solid jump in November 2026.
Even though the services sector slowed down, overall private sector growth stayed strong.
The boost came from increased factory output and steady demand at home.
Manufacturers hire fastest in 7 months
New business is pouring in, with demand seen across several sectors, including pharma and IT companies, pushing manufacturers to hire at their fastest pace in seven months.
Meanwhile, price hikes have stayed pretty mild, so inflation isn't a big worry right now.
Confidence among businesses is up too, with new export orders rising at the fastest pace in four months on stronger international demand and keeping India's manufacturing momentum going.