HSBC says cloud firms' revenue will outpace spending by 2027
Big cloud companies are on track to see their revenue grow faster than their spending by 2027, says HSBC's latest report.
This shift could calm worries about pouring too much money into AI as it becomes more mainstream.
Now, the focus is on turning those huge AI investments into real profits and staying ahead of the competition.
HSBC forecasts $6tn+ AI infrastructure 2030
HSBC predicts global AI infrastructure will require more than $6 trillion in capital investment by 2030, with cloud firms leading the charge.
As AI evolves from chatbots to autonomous AI agents and physical applications in fields like manufacturing and healthcare, new opportunities (and some headaches) are popping up, like cybersecurity risks and tighter profit margins for software companies.
The report points out that businesses making smart investment choices will be best positioned to thrive in this fast-changing space.