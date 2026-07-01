HSBC signs 20-year 1.2 million sqft Bengaluru lease worth over ₹3,000cr

Prestige Group hails Bengaluru's global appeal

This move highlights how Bengaluru is still the go-to spot for big companies, especially with its Outer Ring Road attracting both tech and finance giants.

Prestige Group's Juggy Marwaha, E. D & CEO, Prestige Group - Office, called the deal proof of the city's global business appeal.

Even with economic ups and downs worldwide, demand for modern office spaces here is going strong, and this deal cements Prestige Group as a top player in India's commercial real estate scene.