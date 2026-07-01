HSBC signs 20-year 1.2 million sqft Bengaluru lease worth over ₹3,000cr
HSBC just signed a 20-year lease for 1.2 million square feet at Prestige JRC Signature Towers on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, making it the biggest office space deal by a global bank in India.
The agreement, valued at over ₹3,000 crore, includes a 15% rent hike every three years and covers two towers in an under-construction campus set to open by October 2027.
Prestige Group hails Bengaluru's global appeal
This move highlights how Bengaluru is still the go-to spot for big companies, especially with its Outer Ring Road attracting both tech and finance giants.
Prestige Group's Juggy Marwaha, E. D & CEO, Prestige Group - Office, called the deal proof of the city's global business appeal.
Even with economic ups and downs worldwide, demand for modern office spaces here is going strong, and this deal cements Prestige Group as a top player in India's commercial real estate scene.