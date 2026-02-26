HSBC's India pre-tax profit hits $1.9 billion

HSBC isn't just another foreign bank here—it serves half the multinationals operating in India, showing how much it shapes the country's business scene. The bank is also pushing into new territory with its Innovation Bank (backed by a $1 billion fund), digital payment tools, and fresh wealth management services across more cities—including GIFT City.

Ambitious targets for Group CEO Georges Elhedery

While HSBC's parent company saw profits dip 7% to $29.9 billion, that was still better than expected.

Looking forward, Group CEO Georges Elhedery has set his sights high: he wants to hit a 17% return on tangible equity (RoTE) or better, excluding notable items—a pretty ambitious goal for one of the world's biggest banks.