Huawei lands 15 billion yuan offshore loan amid US restrictions
Business
Huawei has landed a massive 15 billion yuan (about $2.25 billion) offshore loan from six Chinese banks for general corporate purposes.
This is its first big international loan since 2020, and it comes as the company pushes to stay ahead in tech despite ongoing US restrictions.
Huawei increases R&D to 121bn yuan
The cash will help Huawei cover general expenses, even though it has been dealing with rising costs and negative cash flow lately.
In fact, Huawei has actually increased its research spending to 121 billion yuan, creating software with DeepSeek to stay at the forefront of China's chipmaking and AI innovation.