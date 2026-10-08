Huawei smartphone sales outside China fall due to US sanctions
Huawei's smartphone sales outside China have nosedived, dropping to just several million units outside China each year.
The main reason? Ongoing US sanctions since 2019 have made it tough for Huawei to get the tech and parts it needs.
Huawei plans HarmonyOS overseas expansion
Even with these setbacks, Huawei's smartphone sales in China have declined this year. Internationally, though, its sales have crashed.
To fight back, it has just launched the Mate 90 series and is planning to expand its HarmonyOS operating system to overseas markets in the next one to three years.
On top of that, its electric vehicle partnerships are feeling the pinch too (vehicle deliveries dropped nearly 30% last month), so Huawei is doubling down on collaborations like its extended deal with Seres to stay in the game.