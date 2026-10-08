Huawei smartphone sales outside China fall due to US sanctions

Even with these setbacks, Huawei's smartphone sales in China have declined this year. Internationally, though, its sales have crashed.

To fight back, it has just launched the Mate 90 series and is planning to expand its HarmonyOS operating system to overseas markets in the next one to three years.

On top of that, its electric vehicle partnerships are feeling the pinch too (vehicle deliveries dropped nearly 30% last month), so Huawei is doubling down on collaborations like its extended deal with Seres to stay in the game.