Huawei to invest more than $10B in 5-year smart-driving R&D

Huawei unveils Qiankun ADS driver-assist system

At its showcase event, Huawei rolled out 38 car models from brands like Audi and Toyota featuring its smart tech.

It also introduced the Qiankun ADS driver-assist system, which will first appear in the new Epicland X9 SUV.

This push comes as Huawei's auto revenue jumped 72% last year, thanks in part to its Aito brand outselling even BMW in China's high-end market.