Huawei to invest more than $10B in 5-year smart-driving R&D
Business
Huawei is going all-in on smart-driving, announcing a more than $10 billion investment in R&D over the next five years for computing power/training within smart-driving R&D.
The move, revealed by Senior Vice President Jin Yuzhi in Beijing, is aimed at boosting computing power for training.
Huawei unveils Qiankun ADS driver-assist system
At its showcase event, Huawei rolled out 38 car models from brands like Audi and Toyota featuring its smart tech.
It also introduced the Qiankun ADS driver-assist system, which will first appear in the new Epicland X9 SUV.
This push comes as Huawei's auto revenue jumped 72% last year, thanks in part to its Aito brand outselling even BMW in China's high-end market.