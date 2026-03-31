Huawei's 2025 revenue growth slows to 2.2%, 880.9B yuan
Business
Huawei's revenue growth took a big hit in 2025, rising just 2.2%, a sharp drop from the 22% jump in 2024.
The company pulled in 880.9 billion yuan ($126 billion), but both its smartphone and telecom businesses struggled as the Chinese market shrank.
Huawei net profit rises nearly 9%
Huawei's consumer business revenue only grew by 1.6%, even though Huawei is back at the top spot in China.
Facing ongoing US sanctions, the company poured over 192 billion yuan into research and artificial intelligence projects in 2025.
Despite slower sales, net profit actually rose by nearly 9%.