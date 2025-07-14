HUDCO announces ₹65,000 crore fundraiser via bonds, debentures

The funds will help HUDCO keep lending, pay off old debt, and cover day-to-day operations—no specific projects have been named yet. They're also planning their first overseas bond issue in Japanese yen, hoping to tap new funding sources and cut borrowing costs.

HUDCO shares end at ₹231.40

HUDCO shares ended July 14 at ₹231.40, putting its market cap around ₹46,324 crore.

The stock's seen wild swings: up over 550% in five years but down 31% this past year.

These new NCDs are aimed at institutional investors (minimum buy-in: ₹1 crore), with final allotment set for July 17.