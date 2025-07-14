India engages in key trade talks with US

What's on the table?

Both countries want to boost their trade to $500 billion by 2030—a big jump from where things stand now.

The US is pushing for more access to Indian markets (think: agriculture and autos), while India wants lower tariffs on its exports like steel and textiles.

If they can agree before the deadline, it could mean fewer trade barriers, stronger economic ties, and set the tone for future deals between these two global heavyweights.