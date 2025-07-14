India engages in key trade talks with US
India and the US just launched four days of high-stakes trade talks in DC, hoping to seal a Bilateral Trade Agreement.
With Special Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal joining midweek, both sides are focusing on key sectors like agriculture and cars.
The US recently pushed its tariff deadline to August 1, giving negotiators a little more breathing room to work out a deal.
What's on the table?
Both countries want to boost their trade to $500 billion by 2030—a big jump from where things stand now.
The US is pushing for more access to Indian markets (think: agriculture and autos), while India wants lower tariffs on its exports like steel and textiles.
If they can agree before the deadline, it could mean fewer trade barriers, stronger economic ties, and set the tone for future deals between these two global heavyweights.