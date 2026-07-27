Hudco Q1 FY2026-27 net profit rises 35% to ₹851 cr
Business
Hudco just posted a strong start to the year, with its net profit rising 35% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27: ₹851 crore, up from ₹630 crore last year.
The company's total income also saw a boost, reaching ₹3,737 crore compared to ₹2,945 crore in the same period.
Interim dividend ₹1.25 and debt raised
Interest income went up too, hitting ₹3,710 crore (from last year's ₹2,925 crore), though expenses climbed alongside.
Hudco managed to cut its loan impairment provisions sharply this quarter.
To top it off, it announced an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share and raised over ₹2,100 crore through debt securities, moves that show it is focused on rewarding shareholders and fueling future growth.