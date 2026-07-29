HUDCO targets NPA elimination by fiscal 2027 and ₹2T loanbook
HUDCO, the government-backed housing and urban development lender, is aiming to wipe out its bad loans (NPAs) completely by fiscal 2027.
Its boss, Sanjay Kulshrestha, says it is tackling old problem loans using the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
As of June 2026, its NPAs have dropped sharply: gross NPAs are down to 0.96% and net NPAs to just 0.048%.
HUDCO is also planning to grow its loan book to ₹2 trillion as it cleans up.
HUDCO sustainable investments top ₹20,000cr
HUDCO isn't just about housing anymore: it is putting more money into green energy, urban infrastructure, and rental housing too.
It has teamed up with Maharashtra and Odisha for new rental projects, while its sustainable investments now top ₹20,000 crore.
All this action paid off: loan sanctions jumped 91% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, net profit rose over 35%, and revenue climbed nearly 27% compared to last year.