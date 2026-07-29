HUDCO targets NPA elimination by fiscal 2027 and ₹2T loanbook

HUDCO, the government-backed housing and urban development lender, is aiming to wipe out its bad loans (NPAs) completely by fiscal 2027.

Its boss, Sanjay Kulshrestha, says it is tackling old problem loans using the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As of June 2026, its NPAs have dropped sharply: gross NPAs are down to 0.96% and net NPAs to just 0.048%.

HUDCO is also planning to grow its loan book to ₹2 trillion as it cleans up.