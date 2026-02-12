HUL's Q3 profit doubles as GST dust settles
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) just posted a net profit of ₹6,603 crore for Q3 FY26, more than double what it made last year.
This blew past what analysts expected and came with a solid 5% revenue bump to ₹16,580 crore.
The GST story
A big part of the story: HUL had to deal with GST cuts on about 40% of its products, which meant tweaking prices and pack sizes for a while.
Things were bumpy until October, but once the dust settled, sales improved in November.
Spinning off ice cream business
HUL also spun off its low-margin ice cream business into Kwality Wall's.
This move boosted margins and lets them focus more on fast-growing areas like home care and beauty products.