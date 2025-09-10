Next Article
HUL's stock dips, but financials tell a different story
Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) shares dipped 0.36% on Wednesday, landing at ₹2,632.40 and making it one of the Nifty 50's top losers that morning.
But here's the twist: even with this market wobble, HUL's financial results are looking strong both for the latest quarter and the past year.
Latest quarterly and annual results
From April to June 2025, HUL pulled in ₹16,514 crore in revenue (up from ₹15,670 crore last quarter), with net profit rising to ₹2,769 crore.
Earnings per share also ticked up to ₹11.73.
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, annual revenue reached ₹63,121 crore and net profit hit ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year.
So while the stock price may have slipped short-term, HUL's business is still on an upward track.