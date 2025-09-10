HUL's stock dips, but financials tell a different story

Latest quarterly and annual results

From April to June 2025, HUL pulled in ₹16,514 crore in revenue (up from ₹15,670 crore last quarter), with net profit rising to ₹2,769 crore.

Earnings per share also ticked up to ₹11.73.

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, annual revenue reached ₹63,121 crore and net profit hit ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year.

So while the stock price may have slipped short-term, HUL's business is still on an upward track.