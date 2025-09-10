Thermax shares jump 3% on solid FY25 performance
Thermax shares climbed nearly 3% to ₹3,408.10 on Wednesday, as investors cheered the company's solid financial performance for the year ending March 2025.
Even with a small dip in net profit, revenue jumped 11% and operating cash flow improved—signs that the business is running more efficiently.
Revenue up 11% for FY25
Thermax pulled in ₹10,388.69 crore revenue for FY25 (up from ₹9,323.46 crore last year).
Net profit slipped about 2.7%, but earnings per share held steady at ₹56.33 and operating profit touched ₹1,001 crore—showing the company's core business is still strong.
What's next for Thermax?
In Q4 FY25 alone, revenue and net profit showed growth, despite higher costs.
New investments in its subsidiaries have investors optimistic about what's next.
Plus, an analyst meet today (September 10) could reveal more about Thermax's future game plan.