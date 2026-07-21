Humanoid raises $152 million, valued $1.35B to scale KinetIQ software

Humanoid, a UK robotics startup, just scored $152 million in new funding, pushing its value to $1.35 billion.

The cash will help them ramp up their next-generation robots and AI software (called KinetIQ), plus start mass-producing wheeled robots.

They're aiming to roll out beta robots by late 2026 in places like factories, warehouses, and stores to help with labor shortages and take over repetitive jobs.