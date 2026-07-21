Humanoid raises $152 million, valued $1.35B to scale KinetIQ software
Humanoid, a UK robotics startup, just scored $152 million in new funding, pushing its value to $1.35 billion.
The cash will help them ramp up their next-generation robots and AI software (called KinetIQ), plus start mass-producing wheeled robots.
They're aiming to roll out beta robots by late 2026 in places like factories, warehouses, and stores to help with labor shortages and take over repetitive jobs.
Prime Movers Lab leads round
The big investment was led by Prime Movers Lab, with support from names like Schaeffler, Bosch, Fubon Financial Holding Venture Capital, and Aglae Ventures.
Bosch is also jumping in as a contract-manufacturing partner for hardware design and supply chain know-how.
On top of that, Humanoid has teamed up with tech giants SAP, NVIDIA, and Siemens, and thanks to a major deal with Schaeffler, thousands of their robots could soon be working in manufacturing sites around the world.