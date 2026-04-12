HumanX San Francisco speakers urge human skills amid AI shifts

Debate centers on reskilling and planning

The debate continues on whether AI will replace people or just change how we work.

Andrew Ng from DeepLearning. AI said AI can help more people learn to code instead of taking jobs away.

Hart mentioned a big jump in interest for critical thinking courses, showing companies still want human-focused skills.

But with entry-level jobs being automated, there are concerns about how young workers will get started.

former US vice president Al Gore called for better planning to help people adapt to these changes and avoid past mistakes.