HumanX San Francisco speakers urge human skills amid AI shifts
At the HumanX conference in San Francisco, 6,500 tech leaders and investors talked about how AI is changing jobs, but stressed that human skills are still essential.
Writer and CEO May Habib pointed out worries over job losses from automation, especially after Salesforce cut 4,000 roles.
She noted that AI is sometimes used as a scapegoat for layoffs that are actually part of a larger cost-cutting strategy, with Coursera's Greg Hart saying human skills will become more valuable.
Debate centers on reskilling and planning
The debate continues on whether AI will replace people or just change how we work.
Andrew Ng from DeepLearning. AI said AI can help more people learn to code instead of taking jobs away.
Hart mentioned a big jump in interest for critical thinking courses, showing companies still want human-focused skills.
But with entry-level jobs being automated, there are concerns about how young workers will get started.
former US vice president Al Gore called for better planning to help people adapt to these changes and avoid past mistakes.