Hussain Sajwani invests $66 billion to build AI data centers

DAMAC Digital seeks to surpass Equinix

DAMAC Digital has completed sites in Saudi Arabia and Thailand, with eight in total expected to be operational by year-end.

Sajwani wants this project to outgrow even his real estate empire, and maybe even surpass industry giant Equinix.

"We want to be bigger than them. We want to be the top in the world," he said, confident that AI demand isn't slowing down anytime soon.