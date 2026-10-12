HVDC upgrades and data center demand boost India capital goods

India's HVDC capacity is set to jump from 34.5 GW in FY27 to 55 GW by FY32, with even more growth expected after that.

Data centers are also booming, with capacity likely rising from under 2 GW now to as much as 18 GW by 2030.

This means big opportunities for companies making transformers, switchgear, and other grid gear, but there are challenges too, like project delays and rising costs.

The report says investing in local manufacturing and strong project execution will be crucial if India wants to make the most of this energy upgrade.