Hyderabad-based QClairvoyance Quantum Labs opens Finland office, R&D center
Business
QClairvoyance Quantum Labs, a Hyderabad-based startup, is setting up shop in Finland to meet Europe's rising demand for quantum-safe cybersecurity.
With a team already working in India, they're opening an office and R&D center abroad (pretty big move for a homegrown tech company).
QClairvoyance seeks funding to expand
To make this international leap, QClairvoyance is looking for more funding.
Right now, most of their business comes from banks and insurance companies, but founder Col. Sai Shankar P is optimistic about branching into areas like power and defense.
The team has filed seven patents and even collaborates with research institutes as they explore using quantum computing for things like drug discovery, though that's still a work in progress.