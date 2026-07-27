Hyderabad's Sigma Advanced Systems wins ₹1,013cr contract for 147,000 shells
Business
Sigma Advanced Systems from Hyderabad just scored a big win, a ₹1,013 crore contract to supply 147,000 artillery shell bodies to a North American client.
They're aiming to deliver everything within six to 12 months, giving their global reputation a solid boost.
Deal boosts Sigma profitability and reputation
This deal is set to make Sigma more profitable and put them on the map as an international player in defense manufacturing.
CEO and Executive Director Sunil Kalidindi said the contract proves that global partners trust Sigma's quality and expertise.
It could also open doors for new customers and partnerships around the world, pushing Sigma closer to its goal of becoming a top name in global defense.