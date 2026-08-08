Hyderabad's T-Hub supported team is among Boeing BUILD 10L winners

A team supported by Hyderabad's T-Hub is among the winners of Boeing's 2025-26 University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program.

This initiative gives university students and early-stage startups mentorship from Boeing experts and a ₹10 lakh grant to help them develop their ideas into market-ready and viable business solutions.

Winning teams this year include Aerosearch Technologies, Alkamy Carbon, DIASOL, EarthSprint Solutions, Oreejoy MedTech, StelX Dynamics (with Kartik Pandey and Muskan Ahlawat), and SWRN Systems.