Hyderabad's T-Hub supported team is among Boeing BUILD 10L winners
A team supported by Hyderabad's T-Hub is among the winners of Boeing's 2025-26 University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program.
This initiative gives university students and early-stage startups mentorship from Boeing experts and a ₹10 lakh grant to help them develop their ideas into market-ready and viable business solutions.
Winning teams this year include Aerosearch Technologies, Alkamy Carbon, DIASOL, EarthSprint Solutions, Oreejoy MedTech, StelX Dynamics (with Kartik Pandey and Muskan Ahlawat), and SWRN Systems.
Boeing's build received over 5,000 applications
Boeing runs BUILD in partnership with Indian incubators like T-Hub Hyderabad, several IITs, IISc Bengaluru, and KIIT Bhubaneswar.
Since its start, BUILD has received over 5,000 applications and supported more than 28 startups in fields like aerospace, deep tech, sustainability, and social impact.
As Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India and South Asia, put it: "BUILD has helped bring these groups together, creating pathways for promising ideas to move beyond competition and toward real-world opportunities."