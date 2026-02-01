Hyundai, Mahindra chiefs welcome Union Budget 2026
Business
India's latest Union Budget just dropped, and top auto industry leaders are pretty happy about it.
Hyundai's Tarun Garg and Mahindra's Anish Shah say the new budget's focus on manufacturing, infrastructure, and keeping finances in check could really help India grow as a global manufacturing hub.
Garg and Shah on how budget will help India
Garg highlighted how support for electronics manufacturing and rare earth supply chains is great news for carmakers.
Shah pointed out that better infrastructure and local supply chains will attract more global companies to India.
Both agree these moves could bring in investment and make it easier to move stuff around—good news not just for cars, but for anyone interested in India's future growth.