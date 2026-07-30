Hyundai Motor India Q1 FY27 profits fall 35% to ₹888.62cr
Business
Hyundai Motor India just reported a big dip in profits for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with earnings falling 35% to ₹888.62 crore compared to last year.
The drop came as revenue slipped slightly and expenses climbed higher, hitting ₹15,407.35 crore.
So, not the best start, but the company's still pulling decent numbers overall.
Tarun Garg targets 8-10% volume growth
Even with this rocky quarter, HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg is staying positive. He believes things will turn around in the second quarter thanks to steady demand and new cars rolling out.
Garg says they're aiming for 8-10% volume growth this year and keeping their EBITDA margins strong at 11-14%.