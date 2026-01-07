Hyundai shares hit record high on buzz around NVIDIA partnership
Hyundai's stock jumped 15% to an all-time high, thanks to growing excitement about deeper collaboration with NVIDIA.
Investors are betting big on Hyundai's push into AI-powered robotics and self-driving tech, seeing fresh growth ahead.
Why does this matter?
Hyundai just announced a $26 billion investment in the US with plans to reach an annual production capacity of 30,000 Atlas humanoid robots by 2028.
For anyone interested in how tech is changing jobs and factories, this move signals that AI and robotics are quickly becoming part of everyday industry.
What's behind the hype?
Hyundai's Chair Euisun Chung met with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at CES in Las Vegas just one day after NVIDIA launched its new autonomous driving platform.
The two companies already have a history—Hyundai uses NVIDIA chips and platforms for smart factories and robotics—which is boosting investor confidence that even bigger things are coming.