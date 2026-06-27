Hyundai South Korea workers vote to strike over automation plans
Hyundai factory workers in South Korea voted to strike, worried that more robots at work could mean fewer jobs for people.
Their union wants a bigger say in how automation is rolled out, plus a $27,000 bonus each, about one-third of Hyundai's yearly profits.
The push comes after news that Hyundai plans to bring Atlas humanoid robots to its Georgia plant by 2028.
Hyundai union warns of employment shocks
The union says they are bracing for "employment shocks" as automation ramps up, even though Hyundai promises robots will only handle tough or dangerous jobs.
Workers are also eyeing rivals like Samsung, which has handed out big bonuses after a windfall of AI profits.
And it is not just Hyundai: companies worldwide are adding more humanoid robots, from Japan Airlines's robot baggage handlers to BMW's robot-assisted assembly lines.