Hyundai South Korea workers vote to strike over automation plans

Hyundai union warns of employment shocks

The union says they are bracing for "employment shocks" as automation ramps up, even though Hyundai promises robots will only handle tough or dangerous jobs.

Workers are also eyeing rivals like Samsung, which has handed out big bonuses after a windfall of AI profits.

And it is not just Hyundai: companies worldwide are adding more humanoid robots, from Japan Airlines's robot baggage handlers to BMW's robot-assisted assembly lines.