Hyundai strike delays 5,000 cars over 25,000 humanoid robot plan
Business
Hyundai is facing a major slowdown as thousands of workers have gone on strike to protest the company's plan to bring in over 25,000 humanoid robots.
The walkout, which started after talks broke down last week, has stopped production for half the day at a Hyundai factory, potentially costing Hyundai around $135 million and delaying about 5,000 cars.
Union seeks job guarantees, final say
The workers' union says they're not against tech but want job security as automation ramps up.
They're asking for guarantees on jobs, profit-linked bonuses, fixed salaries instead of hourly pay, and final say on when robots are introduced.