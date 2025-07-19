I-T department uncovers more cases of fake political donation claims

How ₹1,641 crore was claimed as political donations

The Telangana-Karnataka zone stands out, with ₹1,641 crore claimed as political donations—the second highest in India.

Even after being given a chance, many didn't correct their returns, and investigators found more tricks in revised filings.

The I-T Department has now searched over 200 locations linked to these claims and rolled out a new portal feature so taxpayers can respond directly to notices, aiming for more transparency around political funding.