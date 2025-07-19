I-T department uncovers more cases of fake political donation claims
The Income Tax Department has caught fresh cases where people tried to dodge taxes by faking political donation deductions.
Some even shifted their claims to things like home loan interest after being asked to fix their returns.
This follows earlier findings where about 200 individuals tried to get away with ₹35 crore in fake claims for 2022-23 and 2023-24.
How ₹1,641 crore was claimed as political donations
The Telangana-Karnataka zone stands out, with ₹1,641 crore claimed as political donations—the second highest in India.
Even after being given a chance, many didn't correct their returns, and investigators found more tricks in revised filings.
The I-T Department has now searched over 200 locations linked to these claims and rolled out a new portal feature so taxpayers can respond directly to notices, aiming for more transparency around political funding.