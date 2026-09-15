IAG Capital Partners invests $205 million in Cornelis AI infrastructure company
Business
Cornelis, an AI infrastructure company building technology to help AI chips talk to each other faster, just scored $205 million from IAG Capital Partners.
Its new Active Compute Fabric lets data move and be processed at the same time, cutting down on GPU slowdowns that happen when chips are left waiting for information.
Cornelis uses open architecture, challenges NVIDIA
Founded in 2020, Cornelis stands out by using an open architecture, meaning its system can connect with all kinds of GPUs and accelerators, not just one brand.
This is a big contrast to NVIDIA's more closed approach.
With its first product already shipping and another launch coming soon, Cornelis is part of a growing group trying to shake up NVIDIA's grip on the AI hardware world.