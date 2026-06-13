IATA forecasts global air travel growth of 2.1% in 2026
Global air travel is about to hit the brakes, at least a little. IATA expects demand to grow just 2.1% in 2026, way less than previous years.
The big reasons? Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and an energy crunch that's made fuel much pricier.
This squeeze is also set to slow the world economy, with lower GDP growth (2.5%) and higher inflation (5%), making it tougher for people to afford trips.
IATA sees regional forecasts diverge
Not everywhere will feel the slowdown equally: Africa's air travel could jump by 10%, though it starts from a low base.
Asia-Pacific remains strong with a 5.1% boost, while Europe might see a modest 2.8% rise thanks to rerouted flights avoiding trouble spots.
Latin America looks steady at 5%. North America's growth is nearly flat at 0.8%, and the Middle East actually faces an 11.4% drop due to restricted airspace and fewer transfer passengers.
IATA: fuel cost surge hurts travel
IATA said the Middle East conflicts and energy crisis have sharply increased fuel costs, which will keep weighing on both travel plans and wallets worldwide.