IATA forecasts global air travel growth of 2.1% in 2026 Business Jun 13, 2026

Global air travel is about to hit the brakes, at least a little. IATA expects demand to grow just 2.1% in 2026, way less than previous years.

The big reasons? Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and an energy crunch that's made fuel much pricier.

This squeeze is also set to slow the world economy, with lower GDP growth (2.5%) and higher inflation (5%), making it tougher for people to afford trips.