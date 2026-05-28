IBM announces $5 billion investment in Project Lightwell security initiative
IBM just announced a huge $5 billion investment in Project Lightwell, its new effort to boost security for open-source software.
With more companies relying on open-source code (and hackers getting smarter), Lightwell will use engineers and AI tools to spot and fix vulnerabilities across the software supply chain.
Lightwell to launch subscription-based collaboration platform
Lightwell is designed as a collaborative platform where organizations can report bugs, grab pre-tested patches, and share solutions with the community.
Big names like Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa have already tried it out.
The service will launch commercially in about 30 days, with subscriptions based on how much software you use.
Rob Thomas: Lightwell certifies open-source safety
According to IBM's Rob Thomas, Lightwell will offer a "stamp of approval" certifying that software is safe—not just for Red Hat products but also independent open-source tools like AI frameworks and libraries.
This means more peace of mind for anyone using open-source tech.