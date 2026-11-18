IBM CEO Krishna: AI could replace 1 in 10 workers
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says AI could replace about one in 10 workers over the next five years, especially in white-collar fields like programming and customer service.
He told NDTV that while this tech boost will make companies more efficient, it also means many people will need to learn new skills to keep up.
Krishna says reskilling can create jobs
Krishna pointed out that roles in hospitality and trucking are mostly safe from AI for now, but office jobs face more risk.
Still, he's optimistic: as more AI systems roll out, there'll be new demand for people to build and manage them.
For countries like India with lots of coding talent, he sees a real chance to turn this shift into fresh job opportunities, if workers get the right training.