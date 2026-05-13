IBM-IndiaAI says India can be global AI hotspot by 2030
Business
A joint IBM-IndiaAI report says India has a real shot at becoming the global hotspot for AI talent by 2030.
If things go right, AI could add over $500 billion to the economy.
But right now, only about 30% of India's massive workforce knows their way around AI.
Goal to make 60% workers AI-literate
The goal is to double that number and make 60% of workers AI-literate by 2030 (about four years from now).
IBM's Sandip Patel points out that leaders need to truly understand how AI works if they want it fully integrated into their organizations.
While some worry about jobs changing or disappearing, Patel reassures that new roles will pop up, so reskilling and adaptability are key.
By 2030, India could have skilled professionals working in AI.