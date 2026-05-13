IBM-IndiaAI says India can be global AI hotspot by 2030

Goal to make 60% workers AI-literate

The goal is to double that number and make 60% of workers AI-literate by 2030 (about four years from now).

IBM's Sandip Patel points out that leaders need to truly understand how AI works if they want it fully integrated into their organizations.

While some worry about jobs changing or disappearing, Patel reassures that new roles will pop up, so reskilling and adaptability are key.

By 2030, India could have skilled professionals working in AI.