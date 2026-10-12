IBM India's Usha Srikanth: coding now 10% of project work
Business
Programming is changing fast, according to IBM India's Usha Srikanth; writing code now makes up just 10% of a project team's job, down from 60% three years ago.
The big reason? AI is taking over routine tasks, letting developers focus on more interesting and complex problems instead.
Srikanth flags 100,000+ tech job losses
Srikanth pointed out that with AI doing more of the heavy lifting, skills like critical thinking and good judgment are becoming way more important.
She also noted that more than 100,000 tech jobs were lost globally in 2026 as companies restructure their workforces and redirect spending toward AI.
Her advice: companies should help people build new skills and not just chase AI hype; balancing tech with human strengths is key for the future.