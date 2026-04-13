IBM is paying $17 million to US after DEI accusations
Business
IBM is paying $17 million to the US government after being accused of unfair practices in its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, like giving certain promotions or training based on race or gender.
While IBM says it did nothing wrong, it has agreed to settle and has already changed how its DEI programs work.
Civil rights fraud initiative spurs pullbacks
This settlement is part of a bigger crackdown called the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, started in 2025.
It's led many companies, including Target, Meta, Amazon, and Google, to pull back on their own DEI efforts.
Even federal agencies are being told to drop DEI roles, showing just how much things are shifting for workplace diversity programs right now.