IBM partners with Sarvam to build Indian government AI tools
IBM is joining forces with Indian startup Sarvam to build AI tools designed just for India's needs.
They're focusing on things like making government services, document handling, and complaint systems smarter and more accessible for everyone, including in local languages.
Everything will be built to match India's rules on security and privacy.
Lucknow center to pilot sovereign AI
The new tech will be developed at IBM's GovTech AI Innovation Center in Lucknow, where pilot projects can quickly scale up.
"Sovereign AI has to run inside the systems governments and enterprises already depend on, and at the scale at which those systems operate," said Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder, Sarvam.
Expect innovation pilots, solution accelerators, and advisory programs, all working toward making everyday services easier for citizens across the country.