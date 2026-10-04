IBM, Red Hat launch Project Lightwell $5B AI open-source security
Business
IBM and Red Hat just announced Project Lightwell, a $5 billion push to make open-source software more secure using AI.
With security bugs on the rise, they're starting with Maven and Java tools and plan to expand out from there.
The companies will also dedicate 20,000 engineers to tackle these challenges head-on.
Project Lightwell offers businesses secure updates
Project Lightwell will plug right into existing software supply chains, offering businesses secure updates and better ways to manage their code.
Rob Thomas said the service was expected to launch within 30 days of the article's May 30, 2026 publication (i.e., by late June 2026). As of October 2026, that launch window has passed.
It's a big move to help keep digital infrastructure safer for everyone.