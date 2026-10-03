IBM, Red Hat unveil Project Lightwell $5B open-source security program
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IBM and Red Hat announced Project Lightwell, a massive $5 billion push to level up security for open-source software.
They're dedicating 20,000 engineers and using AI to spot and fix vulnerabilities faster, basically tackling the surge in bug reports head-on.
Lightwell focuses on Maven and Java
First up, they're focusing on the Maven and Java ecosystem.
IBM's AI scans code for issues, then real people double-check suggested fixes before rolling them out.
Instead of just handing out funds, they're teaming up with open-source communities for better governance and stronger security.
The service will be available commercially within 30 days, aiming to keep more real-world apps safe from hacks.