IBM shares plunge 25% after earnings miss, over $70B lost

Arvind Krishna, CEO, said the shortfall was mainly because clients are postponing big purchases, not because they've lost interest.

He's staying positive, though, noting that most of these deals should close by year-end and some have already started coming through this quarter.

On top of that, Krishna reassured investors that only a tiny slice (about 2%) of IBM's software could be replaced by AI right now, emphasizing that AI is more of a growth opportunity for IBM than a threat.