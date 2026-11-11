IBM stops H-1B and green card sponsorships for consulting roles
IBM just announced it's stopping H-1B visa and green card sponsorships for most roles in its massive consulting division.
This change is tied to new US government rules aimed at cutting back on foreign worker visas.
Employees impacted by this update can either continue working with IBM outside the US or will need to leave the company at the end of the year.
IBM move follows US visa changes
IBM's move lines up with the US government's push for tech companies to hire more Americans, including plans to raise visa fees and favor higher-paying employers in the lottery.
While IBM used to rely on these visas for hard-to-fill positions, they say demand has dropped as they reassess skills and client needs.
The shift highlights how tech firms are having to quickly adapt as immigration policies keep changing.