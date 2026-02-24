IBM to invest in quantum computing, semiconductor design in India

Quantum leap for India's tech landscape

This isn't just about new gadgets—IBM's push aims to put India on the global map for advanced chips and quantum tech.

Plus, IBM is teaming up with TCS and Andhra Pradesh to install what has been described as the country's largest, commercial-grade quantum computer at Amaravati's Quantum Valley Tech Park.

Although specific funding has not been disclosed, it's a big step for India's tech scene and could open up exciting opportunities for students, engineers, and startups alike.