IBM to invest in quantum computing, semiconductor design in India
IBM is making a major move in India, planning fresh investments in quantum computing and cloud infrastructure.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news after meeting with IBM, highlighting plans to boost their design teams here—especially around cutting-edge semiconductor tech like 7nm and 2nm chips.
Quantum leap for India's tech landscape
This isn't just about new gadgets—IBM's push aims to put India on the global map for advanced chips and quantum tech.
Plus, IBM is teaming up with TCS and Andhra Pradesh to install what has been described as the country's largest, commercial-grade quantum computer at Amaravati's Quantum Valley Tech Park.
Although specific funding has not been disclosed, it's a big step for India's tech scene and could open up exciting opportunities for students, engineers, and startups alike.