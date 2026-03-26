IBM to triple entry-level hires in US amid workforce restructuring
Business
IBM is shaking up its workforce under CEO Arvind Krishna, with a big focus on hybrid cloud and AI.
While some non-essential roles are being cut, IBM plans to triple entry-level hires in the US especially for jobs in customer engagement and AI management.
This shift builds on its Red Hat acquisition, which helped it stay competitive with tech giants like Microsoft and Google.
IBM's stock value surged by 40% in 2025
Despite a slight drop in total employees (now at 286,800 worldwide), IBM's strategy has paid off: its stock value jumped 40% by 2025.
With operations in over 170 countries and a renewed push for innovation, IBM is betting that investing in fresh talent will keep it ahead in the fast-moving tech world.