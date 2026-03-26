IBM to triple entry-level hires in US amid workforce restructuring Business Mar 26, 2026

IBM is shaking up its workforce under CEO Arvind Krishna, with a big focus on hybrid cloud and AI.

While some non-essential roles are being cut, IBM plans to triple entry-level hires in the US especially for jobs in customer engagement and AI management.

This shift builds on its Red Hat acquisition, which helped it stay competitive with tech giants like Microsoft and Google.