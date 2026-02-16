IBM to triple US entry-level hiring in 2026
IBM just announced plans to triple its entry-level hiring in the US in 2026, focusing on recent grads.
They're looking for fresh talent in software development and HR—even as everyone's talking about AI taking over jobs.
Junior employees to work directly with clients
Instead of routine tasks now handled by AI, IBM wants junior employees to work directly with clients or intervene with chatbots.
Chief HR Officer Nickle LaMoreaux says these roles will build real skills for the future and boost AI fluency—a skill LinkedIn calls "the fastest-growing" in the country.
Gen Z's tech smarts and adaptability
Entry-level hiring has slowed recently.
But IBM (and even companies like Dropbox) are betting on Gen Z's tech smarts and adaptability—showing there's still space for new talent willing to learn alongside technology.