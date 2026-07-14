IBM's $17.2B Q2 forecast misses estimates, Infosys Wipro ADRs tumble

IBM just dropped a forecast that's got the Indian tech scene buzzing.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of $17.2 billion, below the analyst estimate of $17.86 billion, and its clients shifted spending toward AI infrastructure, leaving less room for traditional software and services spending.

That news hit big names like Infosys and Wipro hard, with their U.S.-listed shares (ADRs) tumbling 7% and 3%.